  Manchester United have done well in transfer market by doing 75 percent of what I asked: Jose Mourinho

It may be recalled here that United have already bolstered their squad with the addition of Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof. However, they are yet to sign a wide player.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 11, 2017 11:33 pm
jose mourinho, mourinho, manchester united, united, premier league, football, sports news, indian express Manchester United’s manager Jose Mourinho is happy with the transfer business this season (Source: AP)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that the club’s transfer business is 75 percent done but the club is still in the hunt for a winger.

Addressing the media in a press conference on Friday, Mourinho said, ” “Twenty-five per cent means one of four. We got a central defender who can play many other positions which is very important. Victor can play right-back and centre midfield. “We have a central midfielder and striker, so obviously another player would be one coming from the sides.”

He further added,  “I understand the reality of the market, of the numbers and that my club by doing 75 percent of what I initially asked did very well. I don’t think I am in a position of moaning, crying, contesting or to say I am not happy with it. I am happy with the effort the club did and that the club managed to do 75 percent of the work before the Premier League starts and until Aug. 31. If the remaining 25 percent don’t arrive I will not moan, just go with everything I have to try to win every match we play.”

However, Mourinho did confirm that talks are on to re-sign striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is recovering from a knee ligament injury.

“You know he’s injured, he needs time to recover, he’s not ready to play tomorrow,” Mourinho said and added, “It’s not something urgent, that we are desperate to have it done or not done, I just think that he was very clear by showing what he did last year was not enough for him. He wants more at the highest level so we are having conversations and we are discussing the possibility of him to stay with us for the second part of the season.”

