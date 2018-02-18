Manchester United draws Brighton in FA Cup quarterfinals

018 Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal. (Reuters) 018 Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal. (Reuters)

Manchester United will host Brighton in the FA Cup quarterfinals next month after all the big guns avoided each other in the draw on Saturday. Theirs is a repeat of the 1983 final, won by United in a replay. Wigan or Manchester City, who meet on Monday, will host Southampton.

Chelsea, last year’s beaten finalist, visits Leicester. The winner of the Rochdale-Tottenham tie on Sunday will travel to Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea. Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea face a replay on Feb. 27 after their fifth-round clash at Hillsborough ended goalless on Saturday.

The quarterfinals will be played over the weekend of March 16-19.

