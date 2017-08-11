Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah joins Crystal Palace on loan

Latest News
August 11, 2017
Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Manchester United, Crystal PaLACE Fosu-Mensah has also featured at various youth levels for the Netherlands national team. (Source: Reuters)
Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has joined Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on a season-long loan for the 2017-18 campaign, both clubs said on Thursday.

The Dutchman made his senior United debut in February 2016 and has since made 21 appearances for the first team. He has played in various defensive and midfield positions, and signed a long-term contract at the club last October.

“I am only 19 years old and still have a lot to learn and therefore getting the opportunity to play more games on a regular basis will help my development,” Fosu-Mensah told Palace’s website. (www.cpfc.co.uk)

Fosu-Mensah has also featured at various youth levels for the Netherlands national team.

