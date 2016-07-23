Manchester United defender Guillermo Varela joins Eintracht Frankfurt

Guillermo Varelamade 11 appearances for Manchester United last season. (Source: AP) Guillermo Varelamade 11 appearances for Manchester United last season. (Source: AP)

Manchester United defender Guillermo Varela has joined German side Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan made 11 appearances for United last season and played in new manager Jose Mourinho’s first game in charge against Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Varela, who joined United from Uruguay club Penarol in 2013, was omitted from the club’s ongoing pre-season trip to China to allow him to complete his move to the Bundesliga.

