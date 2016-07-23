Latest News

Manchester United defender Guillermo Varela joins Eintracht Frankfurt

Guillermo Varela who joined Manchester United from Penarol was omitted from the club's ongoing pre-season trip.

July 23, 2016
Manchester United defender Guillermo Varela has joined German side Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan made 11 appearances for United last season and played in new manager Jose Mourinho’s first game in charge against Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Varela, who joined United from Uruguay club Penarol in 2013, was omitted from the club’s ongoing pre-season trip to China to allow him to complete his move to the Bundesliga.

