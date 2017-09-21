Only in Express

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho calls for end to League Cup

Jose Mourinho has admitted English football would be better off without the League Cup, just seven months after winning the competition with Manchester United.

By: AFP | London | Updated: September 21, 2017 11:38 am
Mourinho celebrated the first major silverware of his United reign when his team beat Southampton 3-2. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Jose Mourinho has admitted English football would be better off without the League Cup, just seven months after winning the competition with Manchester United.

Mourinho celebrated the first major silverware of his United reign when his team beat Southampton 3-2 at Wembley last season.

But after watching United kick off their defence of the trophy with a 4-1 win over second tier strugglers Burton at a well below capacity Old Trafford on Wednesday, Mourinho conceded the tournament often does more harm than good.

Mourinho showed where the League Cup ranks on his priority list by making nine changes as Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial scored United’s goals.

Even Burton boss Nigel Clough, more concerned with Championship survival, made nine changes to reduce the tie to
virtual reserve clash status.

The fact Burton view the early weeks of the league season as more important than a trip to Old Trafford highlights the issues with a competition that Mourinho believes could be dispensable.

“You know, if the competition is an official competition, it is important for Manchester United and for me as a manager and I want the players to think the same way,” Mourinho told the BBC.

“If you ask me could English football survive or even be better without this competition? Maybe.

“Maybe we would be fresher for European competitions, for example.

“But we have this competition, we have to respect, we have to respect the sponsors, we have to respect the opponents, we have to respect the professionalism of all of us trying to do the best.

“If we can win it, we win it. If we don’t win it is because the opponents were better than us.”

Mourinho has won the League Cup four times, including three with Chelsea, while United have lifted the trophy five times. His criticism about a competition that has run since the 1960-61 season came on a night when Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal all went through to the last 16 despite fielding under-strength teams.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 20, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 86
    FT
    39
    Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas (41-39)
    Sep 21, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 87
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 88

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 