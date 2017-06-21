Manchester United cleared by FIFA over Paul Pogba transfer, acts against Juventus

Manchester United shelled out £89million for Paul Pogba. (Source: Reuters) Manchester United shelled out £89million for Paul Pogba. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United have been cleared by FIFA of any wrongdoing in the transfer of Paul Pogba from Juventus. They have however opened proceedings against the Italian club on Tuesday.

FIFA have asked for details from the Serie A club on Pogba’s world record 89 million pounds transfer. The proceedings followed leaks of the French football star’s transfer after which FIFA asked for clarification from both the clubs. A book titled ‘The Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football’ claimed that Juventus paid 27 million euros for the transfer and that Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola earned around 40 million euros from the deal.

As the proceedings are underway, FIFA refused to divulge details. “We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus FC. As proceedings are ongoing please understand we cannot comment further at this stage,” FIFA said in an emailed statement.

“We can also confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United”.

Raiola said in an interview to Financial Express last year “€27m? I’ll just say that it’s not an exact figure: maybe it’s less, but maybe it’s even more,” Raiola said.

The 24-year-old is in his second spell at Old Trafford, after leaving the club for Juventus for £1.5m in 2012. He lifted the Europa League Cup with Manchester United, who finished on the sixth position this Premier League season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd