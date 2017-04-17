Jose Mourinho’s mind games and Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte was uncharacteristically subdued throughout Chelsea’s 2-0 loss away to Manchester United. (Source: Reuters) Antonio Conte was uncharacteristically subdued throughout Chelsea’s 2-0 loss away to Manchester United. (Source: Reuters)

In several interviews and press conferences this season, Jose Mourinho has made it a point to praise the Manchester United fans. That is nothing out of the ordinary. In fact, the fact that mutiny hasn’t reigned supreme at a club the size of Manchester United despite the string of draws and their table position at this time of the season is only indicative of the fall in the levels of expectations at Old Trafford.

But Mourinho’s praise of his fans is always followed by a lament of the number of fixtures his team has had to play all over Europe, as compared to a few who can have week-long ‘vacations’ and do well in the Premier League. Anybody who has observed Jose Mourinho over the years knows that the situation he is facing at Manchester United is an unfamiliar one for him. Barring the one season he has had last year with Chelsea, his teams have always been fighting for league and European honours. For United, the Europa league title may still be within reach but the Premier League title is impossible in every way imaginable. Mourinho will also be ruffled by the fact that the team that was flirting with the relegation zone under him last season, have dominated the league under Antonio Conte. Players like Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa never turned up for him last year and they have been the driving force for Chelsea this year. That Mourinho will be feeling a certain animosity towards Conte, is hence not a stretch of imagination.

Over the years, the Portuguese has mastered the art of playing mind games in the media minefield and more often than not, they have worked. His most glaring victim would be Arsene Wenger and Arsenal. When Mourinho first arrived at Chelsea, Arsenal were the unquestionably, the rulers of London. Indeed, this was the time when Arsenal, alongwith Sir Alex Ferguson’s all conquering Manchester United, were the only side considered genuine title contenders at the beginning of every Premier League season. Over the years, Mourinho chipped away at Arsenal’s slow and painful decline with catchy phrases like “specialist in failure” to describe Arsene Wenger’s failures. One may say that it would never affect someone as experienced as Wenger but the little pushing match that he had with Mourinho on the touchline two seasons ago and Arsenal’s performances against Chelsea indicate otherwise.

Jose Mourinho has taken repeated digs at Arsene Wenger’s failures at Arsenal. (Source: Reuters file) Jose Mourinho has taken repeated digs at Arsene Wenger’s failures at Arsenal. (Source: Reuters file)

A lot has been written about Antonio Conte’s passionate, almost manic approach to managing a team. In him, Mourinho has certainly found another target. He may not be as direct as he has been with Arsene Wenger, but all his interactions with the media this season is laden with hidden pot shots at Conte’s Chelsea. Even after Manchester United’s victory over his old team on Sunday, Mourinho refused to concede the fact that the victory was special simply because of how difficult it has proven for any team in the league to get even a point out of matches against Chelsea, let alone win them. Instead, it was simply because, they were up against “the leaders.” “They are named Chelsea but they could be named Arsenal or Tottenham another one.”

Antonio Conte, for his part, was unlike himself throughout the match. For most of the 90 minutes, the arms were either on his chin or in his pocket, instead of flailing about and pointing as he screamed his throat off directing his players on the pitch. He was doubtful of his team’s chances right from the beginning of the match. While the sudden absences of Marcos Alonso and Thibaut Cortouis may have been the main contributing factors, one wonders how much Mourinho’s constant poking may have affected him and, in turn, his team.

