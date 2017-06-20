Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho accused of tax evasion in Spain

Jose Mourinho has reportedly defrauded Spain of €3.3m in taxes. Jose Mourinho has reportedly defrauded Spain of €3.3m in taxes.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is the latest victim to join the list of accused footballers in tax fraud cases in Spain. He has been accused of tax fraud by Spanish prosecutors for his time with Spanish club Real Madrid.

Mourinho has reportedly defrauded Spain of €3.3m (£2.9m; $3.6m) in taxes between 2011 and 2012, prosecutors say. They also said that they have filed the case against the 54-year-old manager on two accounts.

The news of the Portuguese manager broke right after the announcement that Cristiano Ronaldo will testify in his own tax fraud case next month.

The Portugal star Ronaldo, who was accused of tax evasion of around 14.7 million euros between 2011 and 2014 last week. After the accusation, Ronaldo has been reported by the Spanish media to be telling his teammates that he does not wish to stick to the club. He has also reportedly told his agent to ‘do everything possible’ to move him back to the Red Devils.

Rival club Barcelona’s forward Lionel Messi, along with his father, have already been convicted by Barcelona court in tax fraud case. They have been given a jail term of 21 months, although it is highly unlikely that the Argentina captain will serve any time behind bars, according to to Spanish law.

