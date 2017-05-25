Manchester United and Manchester City pledge £1 million to emergency funds

#ACityUnited has been trending on social media after the terror attack in Manchester on Monday. (Source: Twitter) #ACityUnited has been trending on social media after the terror attack in Manchester on Monday. (Source: Twitter)

Rival clubs Manchester United and Manchester City have come together to donate £1million to emergency funds after terrorist attacks on Monday in the city that killed 22 people and injured 60.

The two clubs put aside their rivalry to help the families of the victims in a suspected suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena where pop star Ariana Grande was performing. ISIS later cliamed responsibility for the attack.

‘We Love Manchester Emergency Fund’, that has been set up to support the families of those affected, has now raised more than £3 million. The Red and blue sides of the city raised have confirmed that they would donate £1million to the emergency fun.

After United won the Europa League title on Wednesday, City tweeted a picture from their official account that said ACityUnited, with ‘City’ in blue colour while ‘United’ in the Red Devils’ home colour. The hashtag has been trending on the social media following the terror attack in the Manchester Arena on Monday.

Jose Mourinho said after the match that although it was the best trophy of his career, the happiness for the same has been diminished due to the bomb blash and if they could, they would anyday trade the cup for the lives lost.

Both the English teams had expressed their condolences at the terrible attack, that is claimed to be the worst in the city in many years. United too had posted a picture of the players holding a banner saying ‘Manchester – A City United’ after their match as the players dedicated the win to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

