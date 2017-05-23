Manchester United, Ajax indulge in Twitter banter ahead of Europa League final

Manchester United and Ajax will meet at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters) Manchester United and Ajax will meet at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters)

As Manchester United and Ajax prepare for UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday night, the twitter handles of the two clubs engage in banter ahead of the big game.

Both the sides will need to give their best performances for the big game. For Ajax, the final is their biggest game of the season and they would be looking forward to win their first European trophy in the last twenty years.

Manchester United, who finished on the sixth position in the Premier League, have their entire focus on this game as the final is their only key to Champions League qualifications for the next season.

However two days before the match, the clubs took digs at each other, which was started by the Dutch football club.

Hi @ManUtd, we’ve heard something’s missing in your Trophy Cabinet! And we would like to keep it that way! 😏#UELfinal #ajaman pic.twitter.com/B1ZsVczMu9 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) 22 May 2017

.@AFCAjax Our cabinet is already pretty full, but don’t worry – we can always make more room 😉🏆 http://t.co/zeSn22JP7w — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 22 May 2017

See you there – looking forward to a great game! 👍 #UELfinal http://t.co/sD9T7zvB1C — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 22 May 2017

Ajax on Monday tagged United’s official account and tweeted, “Hi @ManUtd, we’ve heard something’s missing in your Trophy Cabinet! And we would like to keep it that way!”

United gave a fitting reply to them saying that they already have many trophies in their cabinet and yet space for more. “Our cabinet is already pretty full, but don’t worry – we can always make more room,” replied United.

Ajax responded in a cheeky way and said that they would find out on Wednesday. “We’ll find out on Wednesday – see you in Stockholm!”

The Red Devils ended the banter hoping that it would be a great game. “See you there – looking forward to a great game!”

