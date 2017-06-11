Manchester United agree to sign Benfica defender Victor Lindelof

Manchester United have agreed a £30.7 million deal for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof. (Source: Twitter) Manchester United have agreed a £30.7 million deal for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof. (Source: Twitter)

Manchester United have moved a step closer to signing Benfica defender Victor Lindelof. They have agreed a £30.7 million deal for the 22-year-old defender.

The Red Devils confirmed the agreement on the deal and the move will take place once the Swedish centre-back completes a medical and agrees upon personal terms.

If the transfer is completed, it will become United’s first transfer deal of the season. “Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof, subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms,” read an official statement on United’s website.

“A further announcement will be made once the transfer is complete.”

United ended up sixth on the Premier League table after a lackluster English season. Jose Mourinho’s side finished with a six-point difference to fifth-placed Arsenal.

They, however, earned a ticket to next season’s Champions League after defeating Ajax in the Europa League final 2-0.

The Red Devils have officially released Zlatan Ibrahimovic after not offering the striker a contract extension. Ibrahimovic finished as the leading goal scorer for the club, despite being on the bench due to injury at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old striker agreed a one-year contract with the English club, with an option for second season on arrival last summer.

