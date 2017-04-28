Manchester derby proves Paul Pogba’s importance at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has always preferred using Paul Pogba as a deep-lying midfielder who can make runs or put the ball forward when the opportunity comes. (Source: AP) Jose Mourinho has always preferred using Paul Pogba as a deep-lying midfielder who can make runs or put the ball forward when the opportunity comes. (Source: AP)

In the second half of the recently concluded Manchester Derby, when Marouaine Fellaini received the ball in midfield, Marcus Rashford was making a run up front and all Fellaini needed to do was spot the young Englishman and put the ball to his feet. Instead, he looked to his side to make an inconsequential pass to Michael Carrick and Rashford stopped running with a kick and a scream.

Fellaini got himself sent off a few minutes later in an incident that might prompt an FA suspension ruling him out for a significant part of United’s season.

It was clear from the word go that Manchester United had come to the Etihad Stadium with a bus in their hands and they parked it from start to finish. Jose Mourinho later said that they were trying to catch Manchester City on the counter. This is probably where United missed Paul Pogba the most.

Amidst all the criticism that the Frenchman has received for not justifying his record price tag, few may have noticed that Pogba had become the horizon where United’s defence and attack met. Alongside the snarling Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick and trouble-magnet Marouaine Fellaini, Pogba is the man who has the vision to spot runs made by the likes of Rashford and the ability to make the incisive passes.

Jose Mourinho has always preferred using Pogba as a deep-lying midfielder who can make runs or put the ball forward when the opportunity comes. It is for this reason that Pogba has rarely found the back of the net. He may also not be on top of the ladder for assist makers of the season. But anyone who follows United would have noticed his absence in their match against Manchester City.

On Thursday, United looked bereft of attacking ideas in the midfield. They made a good fist of the defensive part by forcing City to play centrally as far possible, thus making them run into the stomach of the United defence. But when the ball came to them, there was very little they could do to help Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Rashford up front.

Pogba is the balance between defence and attack in the Manchester United midfield. He is the player who can get a tackle in, make a long pass into the box or run into it himself. His presence ensured that Rashford was never isolated in United’s 2-0 win over Chelsea, something that the latter was looking for the most part of the match against City. Pogba has also shown enough for us to say that he wouldn’t get himself sent off by succumbing to one of the oldest tricks in the book less than 10 seconds after being yellow carded.

Pogba’s price tag and his salary may have confirmed his status as a superstar in the sport. But when it comes to being judged on the pitch, these factors have acted as a prism. His performances invariably get compared to how much he cost Manchester United. If that prism is moved, we would find that Pogba has silently become one of the most important payers in the United midfield.

