Manchester City’s Samir Nasri completes move to Antalyaspor

Samir Nasri has completed his move from Manchester City to Turkish side Antalyaspor, signing a two-year deal, the Premier League side said on Monday.

Nasri, who scored 27 goals in 176 appearances for City and won both the league title and the League Cup twice, ends a six-year spell at the club.

The 30-year-old was loaned out to La Liga side Sevilla by manager Pep Guardiola at the start of last season in a bid to reignite his career.

The French forward played 30 games for the Spanish team before returning to Manchester during pre-season training.

Nasri excelled in the 2013-14 season, scoring 11 times to help the side capture a second league title in three years.

Despite signing a five-year contract extension in 2014, the former Arsenal player was unable to replicate his high standards from the previous season, failing to secure a regular starting place in the team.

Nasri won 41 international caps for France, scoring five goals.

