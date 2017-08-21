Only in Express

Manchester City’s Samir Nasri completes move to Antalyaspor

Samir Nasri was loaned out to La Liga side Sevilla by manager Pep Guardiola at the start of last season in a bid to reignite his career. The French forward played 30 games for the Spanish team before returning to Manchester during pre-season training.

By: Reuters | Published:August 21, 2017 7:46 pm
Pep Guardiola, Samir Nasri, Manchester City, Eliaquim Mangala Samir Nasri joined Antalyaspor from Manchester City. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Samir Nasri has completed his move from Manchester City to Turkish side Antalyaspor, signing a two-year deal, the Premier League side said on Monday.

Nasri, who scored 27 goals in 176 appearances for City and won both the league title and the League Cup twice, ends a six-year spell at the club.

The 30-year-old was loaned out to La Liga side Sevilla by manager Pep Guardiola at the start of last season in a bid to reignite his career.

The French forward played 30 games for the Spanish team before returning to Manchester during pre-season training.

Nasri excelled in the 2013-14 season, scoring 11 times to help the side capture a second league title in three years.

Despite signing a five-year contract extension in 2014, the former Arsenal player was unable to replicate his high standards from the previous season, failing to secure a regular starting place in the team.

Nasri won 41 international caps for France, scoring five goals.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 20, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 39 -->
22
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 39
FT
24
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U.P. Yoddha (24-22)
Aug 22, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 40 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 40
Aug 22, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 41 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 41

“Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men’s team or women’s team" 