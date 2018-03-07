Manchester City’s pass mantra: Like Barcelona, unlike Barcelona, a bit of Bayern Munich

On Sunday, Guardiola’s Man City completed 902 passes against Chelsea, the most in a single game in the EPL. (Source: Reuters) On Sunday, Guardiola’s Man City completed 902 passes against Chelsea, the most in a single game in the EPL. (Source: Reuters)

“I loathe all that passing for the sake of it, all that tiki taka. It’s so much rubbish and has no purpose.” This is not Jose Mourinho tucking into his jacket packet and bringing out sour grapes. But Pep Guardiola demystifying the hegemonic brand of football, that embodied his all-conquering Barcelona sides as well symbolises the very essence of his managerial philosophy in his biography “Pep Confidential: The Inside Story of Pep Guardiola’s First Season at Bayern Munich.” Here is a look at what makes Manchester City masters of the passing game.

Similar fundamentals:

A hallmark of Guardiola’s sides, be it Barcelona, Bayern Munich or Manchester City, is the high-pressing, passing game. Doubts, though, persisted whether such a method would flourish in England, for the tempo of the teams is higher than any other league and because teams tend to work their way out of high pressing by playing balls over the top. But Guardiola, with minor tweaks to his game-plan, found a way to incorporate him game into the English set-up. Like for instance, his centre backs are more positional and not as venturesome as the Barcelona or Bayern counterparts and operate on narrow lines to stifle space. They are quicker to fall back on opposition counters, too. Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva are drawn deeper and wider, away from the No. 10 space (Gabriel Jesus or Sergio Aguero) and toward the left and right half-spaces.

Fiery full-backs:

It’s a tactic Guardiola picked up in Germany, to maximise the passing skill of his full-backs, Alaba and Lahm. Unlike the conventional full-backs, they are positioned more centrally so that they gauge the game, but when launching attacks, they drift wide and sear like an apparition, before they cut back near the box, which means City have a line of five attackers. It optimises the areas for passing that often become non-existent when there is a lot of pressure from the opponent on the full-backs. It didn’t work quite last year, as then full-back pair, Aleksander Kolarov, Pablo Zabaleta were ageing, and thus were duly offloaded. But the infusion of younger, faster and more technical Fabian Delph and Benjamin Mendy on the left and Kyle Walker and Danilo on the right has injected City with pace.

Positional play:

Famously called the Juego de posicion, or positional play, which Guardiola tried to implement at the club right from his early days. It took time to bed in, unlike in Barcelona, where they schooled the philosophy at the La Masia Academy, or in Bayern Munich, where Louis van Gaal, had embraced a more conservative version of it. Soon, Guardiola’s gridded pitches came into effect at The Etihad Campus in order to refine on-the-ball movements of players. Resultantly, wing play changes dramatically, they are able to penetrate the defensive lines, maintain possession and move the ball through the first two thirds, gifting more chances to their talented attacking trident.

Buying Barca:

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, City owner, hasn’t brooded over his admiration of Barcelona in secret. He has said in public that he would love to buy the Catalan Club. The next best thing is to replicate a Barcelona-like atmosphere, and dynasty, at the Etihad. He began assembling various Barcelona cogs in City’s wheel. Including Guardiola, there are as many as 15 ex-Barcelona personnel in City’s set up, from CEO Ferran Soriano and director of football Txiki Begiristain to assistant coaches Mikel Arteta and Domenec Torrent. Not to discount fitness coach Lorenzo Buenaventura and ex-Barca players such as Yaya Toure, Claudio Bravo and Nolito.

In Numbers

902 Number of passes completed by City against Chelsea, more than any team in a EPL game.

161 Number of passes completed by City’s midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, more than any other single player in a Premier League game.

78 Guardiola’s team had 78 percent possession in the first half against Chelsea, who didn’t even have a shot at goal in that period.

