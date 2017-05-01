Latest News
Manchester City’s home games vital for top four finish, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are level on points with third-placed Liverpool and are a point ahead of Manchester United.

By: Reuters | Published:May 1, 2017 1:28 pm
Manchester City have lost just one league game at home this season. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester City’s hopes of finishing in the top four hinges on their three remaining home games in the Premier League, manager Pep Guardiola said after Sunday’s 2-2 draw with second-bottom Middlesbrough.

Fourth-placed City are level on points with third-placed Liverpool and are a point ahead of Manchester United, who also drew against a relegation-threatened side Swansea City on Sunday.

City have lost just one league game at home this season and play three of their four remaining league games at the Etihad Stadium.

“Our qualification depends in our home at the Etihad with the three games that we have,” Guardiola said.

“We have tough games. Everybody has tough games so it’s game by game.”

City host a resurgent Crystal Palace, who defeated three of the league’s top six in April, on Saturday before visits by champions Leicester City and eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion. They end their season at Watford on May 21.

