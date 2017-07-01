Manchester City’s goalkeeper Willy Caballero joins Chelsea on free transfer

Willy Caballero made 24 starts and a further two substitute appearances for City last season. (Source: File) Willy Caballero made 24 starts and a further two substitute appearances for City last season. (Source: File)

Premier League champions Chelsea complete the signing of Manchester City’s goalkeeper Willy Caballero on a free transfer. He will add strength to Antonio Conte’s goalkeeper resources following the departure of Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official club website, he said “I am very happy to join Chelsea, the champions of England. I am looking forward to meeting the guys and helping the club achieve more success in the coming season.”

Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo said, “We are very happy to have Willy on board. He knows the Premier League and is tried and tested at the top of the game. We have three experienced goalkeepers and we look forward to welcoming him to the club when the squad returns to pre-season training.”

The Argentine goalkeeper replaces Begovic, who had shown interest in leaving the Blues as he was frustrated with a lack of first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea held onto Begovic in the winter market but later agreed to sell him in the summer, accepting Bournemouth’s £10m offer in May.

Former Malaga man Caballero made 24 starts and a further two substitute appearances for City last season. The 35-year old goalkeeper moved to the Premier League in the summer of 2014, linking up once again with Manuel Pellegrini. But under newly appointed manager Pep Guardiola, he could only manage to make 24 starts and a further two substitute appearances for City last season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd