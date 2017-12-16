Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Familiar foes meet again

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino have faced each other since the time they were managing Catalan clubs Barcelona and Espanyol respectively. Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino have faced each other since the time they were managing Catalan clubs Barcelona and Espanyol respectively.

The rivalry

Even when Guardiola led a formidable Barcelona, Mauricio Pochettino, at Espanyol, would not hold back his side. Their attacking moves often outwitted Barca. It won’t be surprising to see Spurs press high against City on Saturday. Tottenham are currently fourth on the Premier League table with 31 points, 18 behind the high-flying Cityzens. Though they are too far behind for a credible title challenge, a favourable result on the weekend would boost Spurs’ Champions League hopes.

Happy Visitors

Tottenham have a special liking for the Etihad Stadium, where they beat City to qualify for the Champions League in the 2009-10 season. They have registered 10 victories at the current City home — more than they have at any other club.

Backline frailties

Although City have a top-class front line, their defence is not watertight. Eliaquim Mangala and Nicolas Otamendi will have a tough time containing the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Blunting De Bruyne

Pochettino, one of the best tacticians in English football, would have chalked out a plan to hold Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva — City’s creative force. Denying the midfielders space would be crucial.

Manchester City have not beaten Tottenham in their last four Premier League games. They have been stuttering since their run of four victories on the trot between Nov 2013 and May 2015.

Number of goals Harry Kane has scored 33 goals in 33 games in 2017. The English forward is just three away from equalling Alan Shearer’s 1995 record of most EPL goals in a calender year.

