Manchester Derby Live, Manchester City vs Manchester United: Valencia, Rashford return for United

The shift in balance in the English Premier League has seen the balance of prominent derbies or ones that affect the title race shift towards London with Chelsea and Spurs indulging in key battles. But even then, Manchester derby holds prominence in the history and rivalry of it all. And even on a Thursday, first time the two meet on a Thursday since 1994, the race is on for the crucial fourth Champions League place. Catch live score and updates from Manchester City vs Manchester United in the English Premier League.

0020 hrs IST: Pep Guardiola speaks to Sky Sports: “They are so fast in front, they are going to attack right in behind. They are a tough team.” Asked what is the best way to stop United’s counter-attacks, he replies: “To be in the right place when we lose the ball.”

0008 hrs IST: Manchester United have been rock solid in defence since the turn of the year. They’ve conceded only five Premier League goals in 2017. Mourinho meanwhile would be eager to get a win – to ensure United don’t pick a draw (record equalling 13th for them) or extend his poor run vs City – drawn two and lost two in the last four

2359 hrs IST: Mourinho speaking to Sky Sports: “I expect them to have [a lot of possession] because that’s the way they normally play but we also want the ball because that’s also how we normally play. But honestly I think they’re going to have more of the ball than us because that’s the way they play.”

2357 hrs IST: So, Zabaleta makes his first league start in three months. United have Valencia, Mkhitaryan, Carrick and Rashford back. Gabriel Jesus is back for City but he’s on the bench

Manchester City: Cabellero, Sagna. Fernando, Navas, Gabriel Jesus, Garcia

Manchester United: Romero, Shaw, Fosu-Mensah. Tuanzebe, Young, Lingard, Rooney

Manchester City: Bravo; Zabaleta, Kompany, Otamendi, Kolarov; Fernandinho, Touré; Sterling, De Bruyne, Sané; Aguero

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian; Herrera, Carrick, Fellaini; Martial, Rashford, Mkhitaryan

2350 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Manchester derby. These two, former title winners, are now fighting for the fourth place – with Champions League football next season on the line. An unsettling and a new place to be in for both Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho. Guardiola is going to finish his first year as manager without a trophy. But between the two, Guardiola has more to get out of this game than Jose perhaps. United have already won the League Cup and could very well add the Europa League too.

