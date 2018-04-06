Manchester City vs Manchester United, Live Premier League streaming: When and where to watch Manchester Derby Live TV Coverage, time in IST

Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Premier League streaming: City can win the title if they beat United. Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Premier League streaming: City can win the title if they beat United.

Manchester City will aim to clinch the Premier League title by beating cross-town rivals Manchester United on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. However they will be looking to put behind a dismal performance in the Champions League against Liverpool on Wednesday, and stamp their authority in the derby. Also at stake are local bragging rights and a chance to rewrite history. If City win at the Etihad they will become the earliest title winners in the history of the Premier League. Having exited the Champions League in the round of 16, Manchester United are determined to secure a positive result away from home. Mourinho has also insisted that revenge is not on his mind but getting United to the second spot in the table is paramount.

When is the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Manchester United?

The Manchester derby will be played on Saturday, April 7. It is the second meeting between the two sides this season. The first encounter was won by City.

Where is the Manchester Derby being played?

The second Manchester Derby of the season is being played at the Etihad Stadium which is the home ground of Manchester City.

What time does Manchester City vs Manchester United begin?

The derby match between Manchester City and Manchester United starts at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast of Manchester City vs Manchester United?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Select and its Star Sports Select HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates and scores, in general, follow IndianExpress.com

