When and where to watch Manchester Derby, Manchester United vs Manchester City, what time does it start, live online streaming and TV coverage

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 27, 2017 2:24 am
The match will be a key deciding factor in the two sides' top four chances this season. (Source: AP)

Once again, we come to that time of the year when the two Manchester juggernauts, Manchester United and Manchester City clash on the football pitch. While the Manchester derby used to be one that used to decide which way the Premier League title would go, this time it would be about who makes the top four of the league. Manchester United are placed fifth on the table and only a point behind fourth placed City. If United win the match, the two sides will swap places. If they manage to score more than two goals while keeping a clean-sheet, they even face the possibility of pushing above Liverpool to third place on goal difference.

But that seems one of the most unlikely outcomes of this match. The derby is being played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City’s home ground. Moreover, United are set to miss Paul Pogba in addition to key players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo. For Manchester City, striker Sergio Aguero is set to play.

When is the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Manchester United?
The Manchester Derby will be aired on 12:30 AM IST, Friday, 28 April.

Where is the Manchester Derby being played?
The match is being played at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England. It is the home of Manchester City.

Which TV channels will air the Manchester Derby live?
The Manchester Derby will be relayed live on Star Sports Select HD 1.

Where can one follow the face-off between Manchester City and Manchester United live online?
One can follow the match live on Hotstar. For live match commentary, updates and insights, you can follow IndianExpress.com

 

