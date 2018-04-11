Manchester City vs Liverpool Live score Live streaming Champions League: City 1-0 Liverpool (1-3 agg) in first half

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Live Champions League score: Two of the top scorers in European leagues Manchester City vs Liverpool, Live Champions League score: Two of the top scorers in European leagues

Manchester City were leading the Premier League by 16 points and were ahead of Liverpool by 18 points when the two sides met at Anfield to play the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Anfield came out on its full voice and more and that led to some untoward scenes, such as City team bus being riddled by projectiles. While the City camp said that this had no effect on them, the team that have looked invincible all season long were made to look like they lack a defence when Liverpool put three goals past them in the first 30 minutes. They could not get a single shot on target throughout the match and now, they have to score at least three goals to level the proceedings, four to go through without penalties, all assuming that they don’t concede another.

When and where to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The second leg of the Champions League quarter-final will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 and can be streamed online on Sony LIV. The match starts at 12:15 AM.