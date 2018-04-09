Manchester City vs Liverpool: When and where to watch Champions League match, live streaming, time in IST

Manchester City’s David Silva in action with Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. (Source: Reuters) Manchester City’s David Silva in action with Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester City entertain Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night. Pep Guardiola’s side will need a big home win against Liverpool to extend their UEFA Champions League season after Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane combined to yield a 3-0 win at Anfield last week. While City suffered a 3-2 defeat against Manchester United over the weekend to postpone their claim to title, Jurgen Klopp’s side played out a 0-0 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby. Liverpool will be missing suspended Jordan Henderson, with Georginio Wijnaldum set to replace the captain in an untested midfield combination.

When is the Champions League second leg quarterfinals match between Manchester City and Liverpool?

The Champions League second leg quarterfinals match between Manchester City and Liverpool is on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Manchester City are trailing 3-0 going into the second leg.

What time is the Champions League second leg quarterfinals match between Manchester City and Liverpool scheduled?

The Champions League second leg quarterfinals match between Manchester City and Liverpool is scheduled at 12:15 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League second leg quarterfinals match between Manchester City and Liverpool being played?

The Champions League second leg quarterfinals match between Manchester City and Liverpool is being played at the Etihad Stadium. It is the home ground of Manchester City.

Which channel will air the Champions League second leg quarterfinals match between Manchester City and Liverpool?

The Champions League second leg quarterfinals match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream the Champions League second leg quarterfinals match between Manchester City and Liverpool?

The Champions League second leg quarterfinals match between Manchester City and Liverpool can be followed live on Sony Liv. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

