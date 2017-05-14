Why Riyad Mahrez’s goal against Manchester City was disallowed

Riyadh Mahrez’s goal could have earned Leicester a point at the Etihad Stadium. (Source: Reuters) Riyadh Mahrez’s goal could have earned Leicester a point at the Etihad Stadium. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester City finally got the better of Leicester City on Saturday. City’s league record against Leicester over the past two season have been one draw and two defeats. The first defeat acted as a big leg-up in Leicester’s shock march to the Premier League title in 2015/16 season while the second was a struggling Leicester reminding everyone why it is that they won the league in the first place.

But on Saturday, at the Etihad stadium, City beat Leicester 2-1. The result would have been different had it not been what has to be one of the most bizarre incidents one will get to see in the Premier League. Leicester were trailing 2-1 and Riyad Mahrez had won a penalty for them. Mahrez stepped to take the spot kick. He slipped but still managed to put it past Willy Caballero.

Referee Robert Madley immediately pointed out that two feet were used by Mahrez while taking the penalty and ruled out the goal. (Source: Reuters) Referee Robert Madley immediately pointed out that two feet were used by Mahrez while taking the penalty and ruled out the goal. (Source: Reuters)

But then, referee Rober Madley ruled out the goal, to the evident surprise of the away side. As it turned out, the referee was well within his rights to do so. The rules for taking a legitimate penalty kick is stated in Law 14 of FIFA’s Laws of the game.

According to the rules, the player taking the spot kick can touch the ball again after taking the penalty only after another player has touched it. In this case, as Mahrez slips, he inadvertently touches the ball with his other leg too. Since he has already touched the ball with one foot and has touched it again with the other before any other player on the pitch could, the penalty is liable to be ruled out.

The incident has been best described by Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare – “a freak accident” – one that we might not get to see in the near future. Just about a year ago, Mahrez had raised eyebrows when he spectacularly scored Leicester’s third goal in their 3-1 demolition of Manchester City at the Etihad after leavinf Fabian Delph and Martin Demicheles for dead. A year later, he has raised a few more eyebrows, but this time, not favourable for Leicester.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd