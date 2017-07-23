Manchester City sign Danilo from Real Madrid on five-year contract

Danilo has been signed by Manchester City. Danilo has been signed by Manchester City.

Manchester City on Sunday signed Danilo from Spanish giants Real Madrid on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The Brazilian said after the signing that he always wanted to play under Pep Guardiola.

The club website reported Danilo as saying, “I am very, very happy to be joining Manchester City. There has been strong interest from other clubs, but it has always been my ambition to play for Pep Guardiola. As soon as I heard of his interest, I knew immediately I wanted to be a City player.”

“I can’t wait to get started and I’m looking forward to getting to know my new teammates over the coming weeks.”

Danilo will now join his new teammates on their America pre-season tour.

City’s Director Txiki Begiristain, said that he was delighted to have landed the Brazilian. “Danilo is a fine player who offers great versatility to our squad,” he said. “He can operate in several different roles in both defence and midfield, increasing Pep’s options ahead of the new season.

“We feel he has all the attributes needed to succeed at City and we look forward to helping him develop during his time here.”

Danilo was bought by Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 for €31.5 million. He made 55 appearances for Los Blancos, helping the Spanish team in winning one La Liga title, two Champions Leagues, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

