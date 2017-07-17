Manchester City need to get the Premier League title back this season, says Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling scored 10 goals in all competitions last season and believes that Pep Guardiola can help him develop further. (Source: Reuters) Raheem Sterling scored 10 goals in all competitions last season and believes that Pep Guardiola can help him develop further. (Source: Reuters)

Raheem Sterling is all set to get started with the new season of football and hopes that Manchester City will be winning trophies and getting back the Premier League title in the coming season.

The 22-year-old winger, who is preparing for a Manchester derby later this week, said that it was not about him this year but about the team. He said: “It’s not about me next year, it’s about the team. We need to be winning trophies; we need to be getting that Premier League title back.

“For me, that’s the most important thing for next year – to be the best team in England and we’ve already made some fantastic signings this summer that will only strengthen an already strong squad.”

He said that the team is ready for the pre-season and they have worked hard last week for the same. “It’s going to be amazing after a long rest,” said Sterling. “We just need to be ready to go.

“We’ve made sure we put the work in during the off period – our runs and our exercises – to come back ready for pre-season and we’ve been working hard all last week.

“We want to be firing from the first minute. Pre-season will be tough but we’re really looking forward to it, especially playing Man United in the States,” he added. “It will be an amazing experience and as always, a tough game against them.”

