Manchester City knocked out of UEFA Champions League by Monaco in goal fest

Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko’s thumping header sent Monaco through to the Champions League quarterfinals as the home side beat Manchester City 3-1 on Wednesday to progress on the away goals rule in another pulsating match between two attack-minded sides.

City fought back from 2-0 down and was momentarily back in control after midfielder Leroy Sane’s 71st-minute goal. But six minutes later Bakayoko rose imperiously to meet Thomas Lemar’s curling free kick and restore the two-goal margin Monaco needed as the contest finished 6-6 on aggregate.

Trailing 5-3 from the first leg of their Round of 16 match, Monaco made the perfect start. Confirming his reputation as a rising star of European football, 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe scored from close range in the eighth minute for his 11th goal in 11 games.

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho made it 2-0 in the 29th with a crisp shot from near the penalty spot after excellent work by left back Benjamin Mendy.

Three weeks ago, City had rallied from 3-2 down with three goals in the last 20 minutes and Pep Guardiola’s side needed another comeback on the French Riviera.

City played much better in the second half, with Sane scoring after City top scorer Sergio Aguero had missed good chances.

The fleet-footed Sane was one of City’s best players in the first leg and came alive after the break, smashing the ball into the roof of the net after Danijel Subasic’s save from Raheem Sterling’s low shot fell right into his path.

That gave City hope.

But it was not enough, and Monaco’s players rushed to the center circle to mob each other as the final whistle blew.

In the night’s other match, Atletico Madrid also reached the quarterfinals, drawing 0-0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen to advance 4-2 on aggregate.

