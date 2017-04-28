Latest News

Manchester City keeper Claudio Bravo could miss last five games

Chilean Bravo was carried off on a stretcher in the 79th minute and replaced by Willy Caballero.

By: Reuters | Published:April 28, 2017 12:43 pm
Fourth-placed Manchester City travel to relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could miss the remaining five games of the season after sustaining an injury in Thursday’s 0-0 Premier League draw with rivals Manchester United.

“Of course he has an injury, probably for some weeks,” manager Pep Guardiola said after the game. “I don’t know if he will be available again this season.”

Fourth-placed City, a point and a place above United, travel to relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Sunday.

