Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus could be out for season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says forward Gabriel Jesus may not play again this season.

The 19-year-old Brazilian has undergone surgery to repair a broken bone in his right foot and could be sidelined for up to three months.

Gabriel Jesus has made a big impact since joining City in January, but he fractured a metatarsal during Monday’s Premier League victory at Bournemouth.

He is now in Barcelona recovering from Thursday’s operation.

Guardiola says “it was good, really good. Now it is important he makes a good recovery. He comes back when he is fit, I don’t know, at the end of the season or next season.”

City is second in the Premier League.