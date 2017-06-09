Manchester City complete record transfer for goalkeeper Ederson

Ederson is reputed for having a powerful kick and quick reflexes and is also rated as a ‘sweeper-keeper’ in the mold of Bayern Munich and German star Manuel Neuer. (Source: Manchester City Twitter) Ederson is reputed for having a powerful kick and quick reflexes and is also rated as a ‘sweeper-keeper’ in the mold of Bayern Munich and German star Manuel Neuer. (Source: Manchester City Twitter)

Manchester City have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica for an amount of reported to be 35 million pounds. If so, it makes him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time, eclipsing the 32.6 million pounds that Juventus coughed up for bringing Gianluigi Buffon to the club from Parma. Ederson is just one of the number of high profile signings that Manchester City are expected to make this summer as Pep Guardiola looks to re-haul his side.

City have faced difficulty in finding a player for the no.1 spot between the sticks. Guardiola had made it clear when he arrived before the 2016/17 season that long-time goalkeeper Joe Hart won’t be his first choice which led to the latter being loaned out to Italian side Torino. Manchester City then bought Chilean Claudio Bravo from Barcelona. But Bravo failed to impress and was eventually used on a rotation policy with second-choice goalkeeper.

Ederson is reputed for having a powerful kick and quick reflexes and is also rated as a ‘sweeper-keeper’ in the mold of Bayern Munich and German star Manuel Neuer. He also exhibited reasonable skills with the ball is being seen as a reason why Guardiola was attracted to him.

City had previously completed the signing of Bernardo Silva from Monaco for a reported 43 million pounds. They are also reported to be making moves for a sensational transfer of Alexis Sanchez from fellow Premier League giants Arsenal in addition to six other signings that may cost the club nearly 300 million pounds.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd