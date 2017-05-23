Manchester Arena blast: It’s a sad day for the great city of Manchester, says Vincent Kompany

Nineteen people have been reported dead after an explosion at Ariana Grande gig in Manchester. (Source: AP) Nineteen people have been reported dead after an explosion at Ariana Grande gig in Manchester. (Source: AP)

Footballers and clubs came out to express their condolences to the families of victims as an explosion hit the city of football, killing 19 and injuring more than 50 people.

An explosion at the Manchester Arena, where Ariana Grande was performing killed 19 people and injured more than 50 people. The blast took place towards the end of the concert when the crowd was moving out of the venue.

Also read: Manchester blast LIVE updates: 19 dead, male identified as possible suicide bomber, say reports

While the Greater Manchester Police are treating the incident as a ‘terrorist incident’, condolences poured in from the football world.

Manchester City and their captain Vincent Kompany both expressed their condolences on early Tuesday morning. The Belgium captain wrote, “I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It’s a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity”

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It’s a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) 22 May 2017

It’s with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city’s emergency services. — Manchester City (@ManCity) 23 May 2017

UEFA is shocked by last night’s attack in Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those affected. — UEFA (@UEFA) 23 May 2017

Just heard the news what’s happening in Manchester.. hope everyone safe & sound! 🙏🏽 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) 22 May 2017

WTF – saying my prayers for the families affected and for my city – utter despicable act — Philip Neville (@fizzer18) 23 May 2017

Grande, who was reportedly shaken from the incident, tweeted an apology later. She wrote, “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 23 May 2017

The attack is thought to be one of the worst since the 2005 London bombing. Citizens have been offering immediate relief like rooms, beds and food at their homes to concert-goers who were stuck in the city with no transportation or homes. Many taxi drivers have also been reported to be offering free rides.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd