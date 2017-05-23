Manchester Arena blast: Footballers and clubs express condolences to attack victims

The terrorist attack at Manchester Arena claimed 22 lives on Monday. (Source: Reuters) The terrorist attack at Manchester Arena claimed 22 lives on Monday. (Source: Reuters)

Footballers as well as clubs expressed their condolences to the families of victims on Tuesday as an explosion hit the city of football – Manchester – killing 22, injuring around 60.

A suspected suicide bomb blast took place at the Manchester Arena, where Ariana Grande was performing. After the end of the pop star’s concert, an explosion took place while the crowd was leaving the venue, killing 22 lives, including children.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester Arena bombing, according to a news agency linked to the terror group.

While both the Manchester clubs released statements on their formal accounts, Manchester United’s flag was flown at half mast at the Old Trafford after the news of the tragedy broke.

Both former and current Manchester players expressed grief over the incident and offered prayers to those affected by the terrorist activity. Players from both the clubs came out on various social media platforms including United striker Marcus Rashford, legend David Beckham, City captain Vincent Kompany, Raheem Sterling, Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney, Yaya Toure, David de Gea, Pablo Zabaleta, Paul Pogba,

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It’s a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) 22 May 2017

Shocking events for this great city. My thoughts and prayers are with the families. — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) 23 May 2017

Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) 23 May 2017

Such terrible news in Manchester. Thoughts and prayers with all those affected 🙏🏾 — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) 23 May 2017

Much rage, much pain! My condolences and support to the victims’ family member involved in the atrocious attack to the heart of the city. pic.twitter.com/hV4JsvV4cQ — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) 23 May 2017

Truly awful news to wake up too!! Thoughts are with all affected in Manchester 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6HStCC7Pc0 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) 23 May 2017

Players from other clubs also expressed their condolences on social media. After her concert, Grande tweeted that she was broken.

