Manchester Arena blast: As a father and a human what has happened truly saddens me, says David Beckham

David Beckham called the Manchester blast news heartbreaking. (Source: AP) David Beckham called the Manchester blast news heartbreaking. (Source: AP)

Football star David Beckham gave his condolences after the Manchester Arena explosion, which has claimed 22 lives in what is suspected to be a suicide boming attack.

In what is regarded as one of the deadliest attacks in Britain, a bomb exploded at the end of American pop star Ariana Grande’s concert on Monday. 22 people including children have been reported dead as the explosion took place while the crowd was leaving the venue.

In the attack that hit the heart of a football city, David Beckham was among those who came out on social media to express their condolences. Beckham posted a picture of Britain’s flag with Manchester written on it on his Instagram account and called the event a heartbreaking news. He wrote, “Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father and a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy.”

Both the Manchester clubs posted statements on their official Twitter profiles to pay tributes to those who died due to the blast. Manchester United’s flag was flown at half mast at the Old Trafford after the news of the tragedy broke.

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It’s a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) 22 May 2017

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany said that it was a sad day for the great city of Manchester. He wrote on Twitter, “I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It’s a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity’.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd