Man stabbed in fight between fans ahead of Sevilla-Juventus Champions League clash,

Spanish authorities say a man was stabbed during an altercation between fans ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match between Sevilla and Juventus.

Seville police say the unidentified man was injured during a confrontation at a bar near the city center and hospitalized. Officials say the man is in stable condition and his injuries are not life threatening.

At least two other people sustained minor injuries in the violence late Monday.

Authorities say the fighting began after a group of Sevilla fans attacked the Juventus supporters in the southern Spanish city. Police had to intervene to end the altercation. No arrests were immediately made.

More than 800 security personnel are expected to work Tuesday’s game at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.

