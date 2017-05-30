Man flies on a drone to deliver ball for Portuguese Cup final, watch video

Man flying on the drone. Man flying on the drone.

The Portuguese Cup final had a spectacular, an unusual beginning. The crowd wondered what it was – superman, an alien or a flying man only to realise that it was an official flying on a drone to deliver the ball to the referee at the start of the match.

The official kept his balance on the remote-controlled drone with the ball in his hand that flew to the halfway line at the Estadio Nacional. Even the referee looked amused as well as impressed with the technology as he took the ball from him to kickstart the match.

So, this is how the referee was given the ball in the Portugese Cup Final… pic.twitter.com/dhHw0G2hml — BigSport (@BigSportGB) 29 May 2017

Benfica won the final 2-1, beating Vitória de Guimarães, clinching their 11th league and cup double.

Raul Jimenez and Eduardo Salvio scored early in the second half to give the Lisbon side an edge in the game. Even though Bongani Zungu found the net in the 78th minute, the damage was already done.

Benfica continued their domination in the league as they sealed a 36th league title earlier this month after thrashing Vitoria Guimaraes in the last match.

The team’s unique idea of celebration in the dressing room also caught the fancy of thousands of people as they took a moped and spinned around on it to mark their victory.

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been reported to have played his last game for the team in the Portuguese Cup final. It is believed that English side Manchester City are highly intesrested in the 23-year-old.

