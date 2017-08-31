Only in Express

Mame Biriam Diouf out of Senegal’s World Cup qualifiers

Mame Biriam Diouf misses the match-up in Group D in Dakar on Saturday and the return encounter in Ouagadougou next Tuesday. The 30-year-old forward was also absent last weekend when Stoke City drew with West Bromwich Albion in Britain's Premier League.

By: Reuters | Dakar | Published:August 31, 2017 7:28 pm
Stoke City, Mame Biriam Diouf, Senegal, World Cup qualifiers Mame Biriam Diouf will not be replaced in the squad, the Senegal Football Federation said. (Source: AP)
Top News

Stoke City striker Mame Biriam Diouf is out of Senegal’s two World Cup qualifiers against Burkina Faso over the next five days, officials said on Thursday, due to a knee injury.

Diouf misses the match-up in Group D in Dakar on Saturday and the return encounter in Ouagadougou next Tuesday. The 30-year-old forward was also absent last weekend when Stoke City drew with West Bromwich Albion in Britain’s Premier League.

He had picked up a knock in the previous weekend’s win over Arsenal. Diouf will not be replaced in the squad, the Senegal Football Federation added, with Moussa Sow now expected to start on Saturday.

Senegal have three points from their opening two matches in the group phase of the African qualifiers for next year’s tournament in Russia, one behind co-leaders Burkina Faso and South Africa.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 30, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
38
Zone A - Match 53
FT
32
U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers (38-32)
Aug 31, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
12
Live
HT
9
Zone B - Match 54
Aug 31, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 55

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 