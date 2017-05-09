Latest News
  • ‘Macho’ players need help fighting mental health issues, says Paul Gascoigne

‘Macho’ players need help fighting mental health issues, says Paul Gascoigne

Paul Gascoigne, who has spent several spells in rehab, has called for more help for players dealing with stress-related issues.

By: Reuters | Updated: May 9, 2017 9:03 pm
Paul Gascoigne said he himself was going through his “worst year ever” following the death of his cousin. (Source: Reuters)

Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne, who has spent several spells in rehab battling alcohol and drug addiction, has called for more help for players dealing with stress-related issues. Gascoigne said football’s “macho” culture often deterred players who are constantly in the public limelight from seeking help.

His appeal comes after Everton winger Aaron Lennon was detained under Britain’s Mental Health Act last week because of concerns for his welfare.

“There needs to be more done – especially with the guys. It’s a macho thing. They think, ‘Nah, I’m not doing this because no one will like us’,” Gascoigne told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Gascoigne said he himself was going through his “worst year ever” following the death of his cousin but that he was now looking forward to a “happy and sober future”.

“Sometimes I’m in a good mood and then all of a sudden I wake up and I’ve got a bottle of gin and I think ‘where’s that come from?’.”

“You look at the Everton player (Lennon), who’s just been sectioned … There’s a lot of people who have got everything, but inside they don’t share enough,” Gascoigne said.

Last week, the Professional Footballers’ Association said 178 current and former players had started using a dedicated service to provide help on mental health so far this year, more than in the whole of last year.

“Sometimes their ego’s getting battered,” he added. “With me, sometimes I needed my ego to be battered and squashed. That’s the only way of going forward – by talking about it.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It’s an eye-opener for us on what to do when we bat first, what to do in the first six overs and little things like that 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

49th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 9, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur

51st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 11, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur