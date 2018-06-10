Lyon forward Nabil Fekir’s Liverpool move falls through

France’s Nabil Fekir celebrates scoring their second goal with Kylian Mbappe. (Reuters) France’s Nabil Fekir celebrates scoring their second goal with Kylian Mbappe. (Reuters)

France forward Nabil Fekir’s move from Lyon to Champions League runner-up Liverpool fell through on Saturday. Lyon said in a brief statement it decided to “end negotiations.” The 24-year-old Fekir reportedly had his medical with a view to a move for 65 million euros ($77 million), plus eventual bonuses.

Even though Lyon said joining Liverpool was Fekir’s “priority,” the seven-time French champion was “delighted” to count on him for next season. Fekir had a fine season, scoring 18 league goals as Lyon finished third to qualify for the Champions League playoffs. A product of Lyon’s successful youth academy, the skillful forward has 58 goals in 161 games for Lyon. He is in France’s World Cup squad.

