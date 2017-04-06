Latest News

Luke Shaw vows to fight for his place at Manchester United

Luke Shaw played a key role to help United secure a 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday.

By: Reuters | Published:April 6, 2017 4:14 pm
Luke Shaw, Luke Shaw Manchester United, Manchester United Luke Shaw, Jose Mourinho, Manchester United, sorts news, sports, football news, Football, Indian Express Manchester United, who are currently sixth in the league, visit bottom-placed Sunderland on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho’s criticism was “hard to take” but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.

Shaw played a key role to help United secure a 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday but was later told to develop a football brain by Mourinho.

The Portuguese boss also questioned Shaw’s commitment and ambition at United last weekend.

“With the stuff that has been going on it is hard for me to take because deep down that is not me as a person,” the 21-year-old told the British media.

“He (Jose) wants to see me fighting – and I will fight to the last second because I want to be here for the club. “I want to play for the manager and I want to help this team get back to the top.”

Shaw suffered a broken leg last season and has started only seven league games under Mourinho during the current campaign.

“I am working really hard at the moment, especially now more than ever,” the England international added.

“I am going through a phase where everything sort of is going against me, but I want this so badly, I want to prove everyone wrong.”

United, who are currently sixth in the league, visit bottom-placed Sunderland on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

2nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 6, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad