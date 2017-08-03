Luis Suarez posts emotional goodbye to ‘brother’ Neymar

Luis Suarez uploaded the picture with Neymar on Instagram. Luis Suarez uploaded the picture with Neymar on Instagram.

After Lionel Messi wrote an emotional message for Neymar on Wednesday, Luis Suarez followed suit by uploading an image with the Brazilian from his official Instagram account, wishing him luck and talking about unique moments the two spent together.

Suarez wrote in the emotional message, “Friend wish you all the best in the coming !!! Also thank you for all the love you gave me, for what I learned with you and for the unique moments that we spent !!!! Keep going like this and do not ever change. I love you, brother.”

Thanking him for the support and ‘wonderful’ moments spent together, Suarez added, “My friend, I wish you the best in everything that comes !!! Also thank you for your support, for everything that I learned with you and for the unique moments that we spent together !! I love you, I love you.”

Messi had written in his farewell message, “It was a great pleasure to have shared all these years with you, friend @neymarjr. I wish you good luck in this new stage of your life.”

Neymar on Thursday was allowed by Barcelona board to leave for PSG in 220m deal. After returning from a publicity event in China on Tuesday night, Neymar drove into Barcelona’s training centre in Sant Joan Despi half an hour before a scheduled practice session. He stayed in Barcelona training ground for 30 minutes, before leaving with his father and agent.

