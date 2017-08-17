Barcelona’s Luis Suarez out for four weeks

Barcelona’s Luis Suarez in action with Real Madrid’s Marcelo. (Source: Reuters) Barcelona’s Luis Suarez in action with Real Madrid’s Marcelo. (Source: Reuters)

Barcelona’s Luis Suarez will not be available to play for the Catalans for four weeks while Gerard Pique remains in doubt for the first league game against Betis due to groin pain.

The Uruguayan International picked up the injury during the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup at Santiago Bernabeu against rivals Real Madrid on Wednesday. Tests on Suarez confirmed that he has a distension in the posterior articular capsule in his right knee.

He is now set to miss starting games of the La Liga season against Betis, Alaves, Espanyol and a possible trip to Getafe. Tests on Pique confirmed that the defender has groin strain and his availability for the match against Betis will depend on recovery.

Ernesto Valverde’s men went down with an aggregate of 5-1 against Champions League and La Liga winners Real Madrid to lose out on Spanish Super Cup. After the match, Pique said that he felt inferior to Madrid for the first time in his nine year career span with Barca. “The season is very long and there is room for improvement,” Pique said. “But in nine years at Barcelona this is the first time that I have felt we are inferior to Madrid.”

“It is true that they won the Champions League last year, but we came here and won not long before that. We are not in the best moment, as a team or a club. This a long process and there is room for improvement, We must stay as close as possible and keep moving forwards.”

“It is important for us to live with the defeat and accept that Madrid were better,” Pique added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd