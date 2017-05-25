Luis Suarez ruled out for 15 days with hamstring injury

Luis Suarez has been ruled out for 15 days following a hamstring injury during training. (Source: Reuters) Luis Suarez has been ruled out for 15 days following a hamstring injury during training. (Source: Reuters)

Luis Suarez has been ruled out for 15 days after suffering a hamstring injury during training on Thursday, confirmed Barcelona on their official website.

As the La Liga season has come to an end, the runners-up were preparing for their upcoming final match against ninth placed Alaves on May 28.

Suarez, who joined the Spanish side in 2014 from Liverpool, was already missing the final game as he got suspended after being sent off during the clash against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the semifinals.

With that being the last match of the club season, and Barca as favourites to win the trophy, Luis Enrique need not worry much. However, he is likely to miss two friendly matches for Uruguay against Ireland on June 4 and Italy on June 7.

The Uruguayan finished as the second top scorer of the La Liga this season with 37 goals, next to only Lionel Messi. The defending champions ended as runners-up in the Spanish League as winners Real Madrid pipped them by three points to clinch the title.

Despite a miracle comeback against Paris St Germain, Barca failed to get past Juventus’ defense in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Barca however gave a tough fight to League champions Real with the last seven matches, including an El Clasico, ending with victories.

The Copa del Rey final is going to be Enrique’s last match with the Catalan club and he would want to end his term with a ninth trophy with the club.

