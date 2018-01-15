Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi lead Barcelona to 4-2 comeback win against Real Sociedad

Lionel Messi secured the three points when he scored from a free kick with five minutes remaining. (Source: Reuters) Lionel Messi secured the three points when he scored from a free kick with five minutes remaining. (Source: Reuters)

Luis Suarez scored twice before Lionel Messi completed Barcelona’s 4-2 comeback win at Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Sunday, breaking its winless streak at the Basque Country club.

Barcelona reached the halfway point of the league season unbeaten and with a nine-point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid. Valencia trails by 11, and defending champion Real Madrid faces a massive 19-point deficit with a game in hand.

The fightback gave Barcelona its first win in La Liga at Anoeta Stadium since 2007 _ ending a run of five losses and two draws. Barcelona also extended its undefeated streak across all competitions this season to 29 straight games since losing the Spanish Super Cup in August.

Sociedad looked set to continue its dominance over Barcelona at home after early goals for the hosts from Willian Jose and Juanmi Jimenez.

But Suarez set up Paulinho before halftime and the Uruguayan scored twice in the second half as heavy rain fell over the northern city of San Sebastian.

Messi secured the three points when he scored from a free kick with five minutes remaining.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App