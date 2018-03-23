Luis Suarez hits 50th goal as Uruguay see off Czech Republic

Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring a goal with a penalty kick during their match against the Czech Republic. (Source: AP) Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring a goal with a penalty kick during their match against the Czech Republic. (Source: AP)

Luis Suarez became the first player to score 50 goals for Uruguay on Friday when the Barcelona striker scored a penalty to set up a China Cup final meeting with Wales following a 2-0 win over Czech Republic.

Suarez smashed the ball high into the net from the penalty spot in the 10th minute after being brought down in the area by Czech goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka. Edinson Cavani sealed the win eight minutes before halftime with a spectacular overhead kick.

“The Welsh team have made remarkable progress in recent years and they have internationally renowned players,” said Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez.

“But this is an opportunity for us and the final won’t be an easy game. It will be a difficult test for us.”

Wales reached the final with a 6-0 thrashing of hosts China on Thursday, with Gareth Bale scoring a hat-trick to become his nation’s all-time leading goal scorer.

Uruguay are using the tournament as preparation for this year’s World Cup finals, where the South Americans have been drawn to face hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

