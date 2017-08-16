Latest news

Luis Fernandez appointed head of PSG’s youth academy

The 57-year-old Luis Fernandez played 237 games for PSG as a technically skilled midfielder from 1978-86 and served as captain when the team won the league title in his final season.

By: AP | Paris | Published:August 16, 2017 7:37 pm
Luis Fernandez, Paris Saint-Germain, European Cup, Ronaldinho Luis Fernandez had two spells as PSG coach, winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1996. (Source: Twitter)
Luis Fernandez has been appointed the head of Paris Saint-Germain’s youth academy, bringing him back to the club he captained and coached. PSG made the announcement in a statement Wednesday.

He had two spells as PSG coach, winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1996, as the well as the French Cup and League Cup the previous year. His second spell ended in acrimony in 2003 when Brazil forward Ronaldinho was sold to Barcelona.

Fernandez, who played 60 times for France, had spells as coach of Israel and Guinea.

