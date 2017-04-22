Luis Enrique looks to improve managerial record against Real Madrid

Luis Enrique won La Liga, Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League titles in his first season. (Source: AP) Luis Enrique won La Liga, Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League titles in his first season. (Source: AP)

Luis Enrique’s time as Barcelona manager got off to a flier. In his first season, he won the treble – La Liga, Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League titles. Moreover, he brought back the possession based, ‘tiki-taka’ football that Barcelona were famous for under his former team mate Pep Guardiola. Barca defended both the Copa Del Rey and league titles in his next season and now has a chance to do a repeat. But that will only be possible if they come out of the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, home of their arch rivals Real Madrid, with all three points in the bag.

As we progress towards kickoff between the two Spanish juggernauts on Sunday, let’s take a look at Luis Enrique’s record in Clasico:

1. Real 3-1 Barcelona, 2014/15

Enrique’s first run-in with his former team as Barcelona manager won’t be one he would remember too kindly. It was a time when he was still trying to find the right combination for the squad. But Neymar got Barca ahead in the fourth minute and suddenly there was optimism on the away bench. But that was brutally suppressed when Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty and Pepe overtuned their lead. Karim Benzema sealed the win with the third goal.

2. Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid, 2014/15

By this time of the season, Enrique had beaten Barcelona into shape and the ‘MSN’ trio of Messi, Neymar and Suarez was firing on all cylinders. But, as is the case whenever these two sides meet, form doesn’t really hold true. Regardless, Barca took the lead through Jeremy Mathieu. Real Madrid then hounded the home side’s defence which finally gave way to Crisitiano Ronaldo. The first half thus ended with the two sides level. Luis Suarez then finally delivered on the big stage for Barcelona with his first Clasico goal and the scoreline remained the way it was until the final whistle. The win was a huge leg up for Barcelona’s title ambitions that season.

3. Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona, 2015/16

It was the night the Bernabeu was silenced. Real Madrid were going through a transition phase after the firing of Carlo Ancelotti and the general mood of discontent surrounding his replacement in Rafa Benitez. The pressure of facing their arch rivals, who were still riding on their immense success of the previous season, seem to be too much as Real collapsed to Barca. Luis Suarez started the onslaught; Neymar made it two before half time. Andres Iniesta scored the third in the second half and Suarez added the fourth to leave the home fans reeling.

4. Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid, 2015/16

As a testament to sheer unpredictable nature of this tie, this was a match that Barcelona lost from a position of strength. It was Gerard Pique, of all people, who gave them the lead in the first 15 minutes of the second half. But after that, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo ran the Barca defence ragged and Karmi Benzema scored the equaliser. Bale nodded in what should have been the winner but the referee ruled it out. Moreover, Sergio Ramos then got sent off and looked like it might be another night of despair for Los Blancos. But Bale and Ronaldo kept at it and the latter finally scored the winner.

5. Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid 2016/17

The first Clasico of the season proved to be a heart breaking one for Enrique’s side. It wasn’t as beautiful or exhilarating as you would expect out of this fixture and it looked like Suarez’s 53rd minute goal might be the deciding factor. But, a late free kick and Ramos’ head have proved to be one Real Madrid’s most valuable assets in recent times and it didn’t fail them. Barcelona pushed whatever they had in the four minutes of stoppage time that was played after that but the scoreline remained 1-1.

