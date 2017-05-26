Luis Enrique is one of the greatest managers in Barcelona’s history, says Gerard Pique

Luis Enrique, with two Spanish league titles, one Champions League win and two Copa del Rey titles is the club’s third most decorated coach after Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff. (Source: AP) Luis Enrique, with two Spanish league titles, one Champions League win and two Copa del Rey titles is the club’s third most decorated coach after Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff. (Source: AP)

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique hailed manager Luis Enrique as one of the greatest to have ever managed the club. “He deserves a great final. He’s been one of the best in the club’s history and what better way to bid farewell to him than with a trophy,” Pique told the media ahead of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey final against Alaves.

The Catalan giants have dominated the trophy under Enrique and have won the last two editions of the tournament. If they beat Alaves on Sunday, it will be the third consecutive time that they win the trophy thus helping Enrique equal Pep Guardiola’s record.

Luis Enrique, with two Spanish league titles, one Champions League win and two Copa del Rey titles is the club’s third most decorated coach after Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff. Even then, he has earned plenty of criticism in his time as manager due to Barcelona’s relative inconsistency this season. After Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat to Paris St Germain in the Champions League, Enrique declared that this would be his last season in charge of the club.

Pique said that Enrique deserves credit for the way he has treated the players. “The easiest thing to highlight is the trophies he has won,” he said, “but I will always remember the way he has treated us. Perhaps he hasn’t had the best relationship in the world with the press, but in the dressing room he won us all over.

“It’s been three magnificent years, for what we’ve won and for many other things. I hope he can leave on a high, with one more trophy.”

The Cup final is Barca’s last chance of a trophy this season after surrendering the league title to Real Madrid and exiting the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

While Barcelona are looking for a record-extending 29th King’s Cup triumph, Alaves are hoping to get their hands on some silverware in their first appearance in a domestic final. The Basque side, who finished ninth in the league in their first top flight season in a decade, were beaten 5-4 in a thrilling UEFA Cup final in 2001.

“They have a unique opportunity to win a trophy, and I’m sure they’re going to be very motivated so we have to match their motivation and make our technical and tactical ability count,” added Pique.

“We want to control the game and play it how we know best.” Alaves stunned Barca earlier in the season by winning 2-1 at the Nou Camp as Luis Enrique’s heavy squad rotation backfired, although the Catalans avenged the defeat by hammering the Basques 6-0 away from home in February.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd