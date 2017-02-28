Luis De Matos meets Injeti Srinivas, Bhaichung Bhutia

Earlier, a member of the committee constituted by the AIFF has alleged that the federation has ‘bypassed’ the panel in naming Luis Norton de Matos as the ‘number one choice’. (Source: Twitter) Earlier, a member of the committee constituted by the AIFF has alleged that the federation has ‘bypassed’ the panel in naming Luis Norton de Matos as the ‘number one choice’. (Source: Twitter)

On Tuesday, Luis Norton de Matos, tipped as the frontrunner to get the India U-17 coach’s job met Sports Authority of India (SAI) DG Injeti Srinivas and the advisory committee comprising former India captains Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan.

It is learnt that announcement of De Matos appointment may happen anytime as he is considered to be the best choice among the CVs received by the AIFF.

A lengthy meeting with advisory committee of Bhutia, Vijayan and another former India striker Abhishek Yadav where he also elaborated the vision and roadmap going into the marquee tournament in October.

The 63-year-old de Matos, a former Portugal international and later manager of Benfica reserve side.

“The final decision rests with the AIFF president Praful Patel,” AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das told PTI.

A Benfica youth product, De Matos spent all his playing career in Portugal and then later moved to management. He was in the Benfica reserved side for two years before plying trade in some Primeira Liga (Portuguese division) clubs and then to Standard Liege, one of the most successful top flight clubs in Belgium. He donned Portugal jersey in five international matches in 1982.

After retiring as a player in 1987, De Matos took up to coaching in 1989. He mostly coached second division sides in Portugal, including Benfica ‘B’ tea, before becoming the manager of Guinea-Bissau men’s national team from 2010-2012.

He also recently applied for the job of Rwanda national football team.