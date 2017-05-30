Luciano Spalletti steps down as AS Roma coach

The announcement came after Luciano Spalletti led the side to finish at the second position. (Source: AP) The announcement came after Luciano Spalletti led the side to finish at the second position. (Source: AP)

Luciano Spalletti stepped down as the coach of Italian club AS Roma on Tuesday after just 16 months of stint with the club.

The announcement came after the 58-year old led the side to finish at the second position, two days after a 3-2 win over Genoa, the last match of the league season. With the win, Roma guaranteed themselves a spot in the Champions League next year.

Spalletti was under constant criticism and pressure to play the club legend Francesco Totti in his last season with the only club he ever played for. However the Italian manager kept the 40-year-old player on the bench for most of the season.

He had even gone on record to say that he would not have taken the job in the first place had he known if it would be reduced to Totti’s playing time.

The coach also faced flak when his team had a poor run mid-term, losing Coppa Italia semi-finals to Lazio as well as the Europa League match against Olympique Lyon.

Roma president said after making the announcement that the club will appoint a new coach for constant growth. He complimented Spalletti saying, “Under his stewardship this season, the team has won more Serie A points and scored more goals (90) than any side in Roma’s history.”

“This club is on a constant path of growth and that will continue with the appointment of a new coach who shares our values and philosophy, and who will continue to help us take AS Roma forward,” he added.

