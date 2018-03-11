Latest News
  • LOSC Lille fans storm pitch, attack their own players after French Ligue 1 match

LOSC Lille fans storm pitch, attack their own players after French Ligue 1 match

LOSC Lille's fans stormed the pitch and attacked their own players after their 1-1 draw with Montpellier, which was the sixth game without a win for the Ligue 1 strugglers.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: March 11, 2018 12:39 pm
Fans groups had promised the board president that they would back the club until the end of the season. (Source: Twitter)
Top News

LOSC Lille’s league match against Montpellier ended in rather unsavoury scenes as fans of the club invaded the pitch and physically attacked their own players. Lille are second to the bottom in the league standings and are battling against relegation. The draw against Montpellier was their sixth game without a win.

A line of stewards were trying to restrain the fans who were shouting insults at the players and the club hierarchy from the North Stand of the Stade Pierre-Mauory. “You’re dirtying our jersey, you’re dirtying our jersey,” and “If we go down, we’ll take you down,” were the chants that were ringing out. The match comes on the heels of club president Gerard Lopez’s meeting with fan groups. The groups had reportedly assured him that they would support the team until the end of the season. Lopez had promised fans that the club would qualify for the Champions League when he had come to power.

With Lopez watching from the stands, about 200 fans broke through the line of stewards and stormed on to the pitch, aiming their fury at the players. Lille coach Christophe Galtie said that while the fans have reason to be angry, their behaviour was unacceptable. “They are fans who lost control, but they are also fans who are unhappy and sad,” Galtier said. “I don’t accept that my players are punched, that my players are treated this way. We will count the points at the end of the season. It’s only one game. My players gave everything and have done so for a certain time now,” Galtier said. “I can understand the disappointment and the anger [of the fans], but my players are also disappointed and angry with themselves.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

 
We all do believe that we have the team that can do well in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and England 