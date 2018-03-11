LOSC Lille fans storm pitch, attack their own players after French Ligue 1 match

Fans groups had promised the board president that they would back the club until the end of the season. (Source: Twitter) Fans groups had promised the board president that they would back the club until the end of the season. (Source: Twitter)

LOSC Lille’s league match against Montpellier ended in rather unsavoury scenes as fans of the club invaded the pitch and physically attacked their own players. Lille are second to the bottom in the league standings and are battling against relegation. The draw against Montpellier was their sixth game without a win.

A line of stewards were trying to restrain the fans who were shouting insults at the players and the club hierarchy from the North Stand of the Stade Pierre-Mauory. “You’re dirtying our jersey, you’re dirtying our jersey,” and “If we go down, we’ll take you down,” were the chants that were ringing out. The match comes on the heels of club president Gerard Lopez’s meeting with fan groups. The groups had reportedly assured him that they would support the team until the end of the season. Lopez had promised fans that the club would qualify for the Champions League when he had come to power.

After the West Ham pitch invasions earlier, Lille supporters are taking things to a new level. pic.twitter.com/mOEOC3eBTn — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) 10 March 2018

With Lopez watching from the stands, about 200 fans broke through the line of stewards and stormed on to the pitch, aiming their fury at the players. Lille coach Christophe Galtie said that while the fans have reason to be angry, their behaviour was unacceptable. “They are fans who lost control, but they are also fans who are unhappy and sad,” Galtier said. “I don’t accept that my players are punched, that my players are treated this way. We will count the points at the end of the season. It’s only one game. My players gave everything and have done so for a certain time now,” Galtier said. “I can understand the disappointment and the anger [of the fans], but my players are also disappointed and angry with themselves.”

