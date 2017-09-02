Only in Express

Loic Remy joins Las Palmas from Chelsea

Loic Remy joined Las Palmas from Chelsea as the Canary Islands club bolstered their attacking options after a poor start to the season. As per Chelsea's website, Remy was seeking a fresh challenge having spent last year on loan with Crystal Palace.

By: Reuters | London | Published:September 2, 2017 3:35 pm
Loic Remy scored 12 goals in 47 appearances for the Blues. (Source: Reuters)
French striker Loic Remy joined Las Palmas from Chelsea on Friday as the Canary Islands club bolstered their attacking options after a poor start to the season.

Chelsea’s website said Remy was seeking a “fresh challenge” having spent last year on loan with Crystal Palace.

No fee was disclosed.

Former Olympique de Marseille striker Remy, 30, scored 12 goals in 47 appearances for the Blues and helped them win the Premier League title in 2014-15 under Jose Mourinho.

Las Palmas lost both opening games in La Liga, scoring only once in the two games.

Argentine forward Sergio Araujo left Las Palmas for AEK Athens in a loan deal on Thursday.

